Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Magnito

This week, we are hoping to find a forever home for this 2-year old long haired cat. His name is Magnito, and he's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 2-year old Magnito:

Magnito has really come out of his shell since his arrival to YVAS. He gets along great with other cats and kids alike! He is very adventurous and will need a home willing to let him explore every inch of the place. All he is looking for is a family to give him all the love in the world.

Last week we featured Salt Lick, the 12-year old Terrier Mix, on Wet Nose Wednesday. He was adopted in less than 24 hours, and is now resting easy in his FURever home.

Salt Lick has fallen in love with this young lady, and two other wet noses.

Now that Montana has entered into Phase 2 of reopening, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is back to regular business hours. Still closed only on Wednesday, YVAS is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday's from 12noon to 7pm. Saturday and Sunday from 12noon to 5pm.

