Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet McGregor

Our featured Wet Nose this week is McGregor. He's a black and white Labrador mix, and is about a year and a half old. This loveable boy is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about McGregor:

Don’t let his name fool you, he’s a lover night a fighter! He’s a big, floppy, hilarious puppy with so much love to give. McGregor is a bit unsure of himself and would do best with someone who will work on him to build his confidence He has potential to do well with other dogs and will wiggle himself right out of his skin when he’s around his people. He has potential to make an excellent family dog, as long as he’s able to get the exercise he needs. He could also use a brush up on his basic manners- but he’s smart and ready to learn!

For more details about adopting McGregor, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Drake the 9-year old black Lab, has been adopted! Thanks for helping find homes for all the wonderful animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

