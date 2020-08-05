Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Molly Mae

Another dog stopped by the studio today for Wet Nose Wednesday, and her name is Molly Mae. She's a 7-year old German Shepherd mix who is waiting for her person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says Molly Mae is brown and black, and she weighs approximately 45 pounds. For more information about adopting this German Shepherd Mix, CLICK HERE.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Leroy the Pit Bull Terrier Mix, is still available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. He's an 11-year old dog, so he's part of the Seniors Adopting Senior program. Reach out to YVAS.org for more info.

UPDATE: Moxie the 5-year old Husky mix found her FURever home.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is offering 50 percent off adoption fees, now through August 11th.



To see more DOGS available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS looking for forever homes, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers, and foster homes. If you would like more information about either of the YVAS programs, contact Riley at 406-294-7387 or CLICK HERE.

