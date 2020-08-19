Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Newton

This week's featured Wet Nose is Newton, a 7-year old black and white cat. He's been at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter since March, and is now available for adoption.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 7-year old Newton:

Hello, one and all, my name’s Newton! I have some years of wisdom behind me but I would still love to join your family. I do have some special needs, as in I am on a wet food diet. I am incredibly social, absolutely ADORE affection, and I love to talk to you! I don’t mind other cats or dogs, but all I really want is to be the apple of your eye.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

UPDATE: Leroy the 11-year old Pit Bull Terrier Mix found his forever home.



Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Rooster, the 4-year old Heeler mix is still available for adoption at YVAS:

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 4-year old Rooster:

Rooster is always up and ready to go in the mornings! This bright eyed pup loves following his people around, especially for some outdoor activities. He doesn’t seem to like other dogs, but he wouldn’t mind a home with kiddos! He will most likely want to chase cats.

