Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Noodle

Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Noodle. She's a 4-year old Chihuahua mix, who weighs about 10 pounds, and is looking for her FURever home.

CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting Noodle from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Credit: YVAS

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, McGregor the black Lab, found his person. All the animals we've spotlighted so far in 2021 have been adopted, thanks to you and all our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

To see more DOGS waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE for the CATS waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

My Furry Valentine has been cancelled this year, but the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will still offer some love this Valentine's Day with a special prize package you can win, including the following giveaways:

Overnight stay at the Northern Hotel

Fabulous food and wine baskets

An ax-throwing date night package

Steaks and food baskets (great for at-home date nights)

Various dog and kitty baskets full of goodies

For more information about this Valentine's Day fun with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's virtual raffle, CLICK HERE.