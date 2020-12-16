Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Piper

We're featuring another canine this week for Wet Nose Wednesday, and she's a big ball of energy. Piper is a 4-year old Beagle mix who is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this sweet girl:

Piper has got some pipes on her! This talkative girl just wants to tell you about her day – whether it’s when you’re cuddled up on the couch after a nice long walk or after you’ve both enjoyed your dinner; she’s gonna keep you good company. Piper is very smart, she knows her basic commands.. but knows them verbally and through sign language! She would do best in an active household, and would make a great family dog. She doesn’t like to share food with other dogs, so she would do best with dogs that respect her space.

If you want to inquire about adopting Piper, CLICK HERE to find our more.

UPDATE: Steel, the 7-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix, found his person.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Cowgirl, the 3-year old Australian Cow dog mix is still looking for her forever home.

Here's what YVAS has to say about Cowgirl:

I wanna be a cowgirl, baby! This cutie can be shy around new people and dogs at first, but warms up quickly and LOVES to have either as company. Her face is currently healing from having a run in with a porcupine, but she doesn’t let that stop her from giving you all the kisses! She is an escape artist and will need a secure yard, to keep her safe and from having anymore encounters with wild animals. Also due to her inquisitive nature towards animals other than dogs, she would do best in a kitty free home.

For more details about adopting Cowgirl from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.