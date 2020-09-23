Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rex

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 4-year old Kelpie mix named Rex. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Rex:

Rex is a special boy, who will need a special home. This happy-go-lucky pup enjoys meeting new people, and has potential to get along with other dogs. He LOVES his toys, and is super food motivated!

**Special needs, speak to a staff member to learn more about him**

UPDATE: Flerkin, the one-year old Siamese domestic house cat has been adopted!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently offering a discount on all feline adoption fees, with FREE Working and Garden Cats available. See the info below from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Facebook page: