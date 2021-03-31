Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Naner the Kelpie Mix

Our featured Wet Nose, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a 7-month old female Kelpie mix. Her name is Naner, and she's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this beautiful young girl:

Naner is the whole package: brains and beauty! This petite gal would do best in an active home that will continue to work on her socialization and training. We’re told she isn’t the biggest fan of cats, but she loves other dogs and visiting the dog park!

Credit: YVAS

To find out how you can adopt this 7-month old Kelpie mix from YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Brzezinski the Shepherd mix, has been adopted.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

CLICK HERE to see the other DOGS waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

CLICK HERE to see the CATS who are looking for their person at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter recently announced their Single Mama Special, a program that is offered to "families in the community with cats that have recently had kittens."

According to the YVAS Facebook page, the program will allow families to foster kittens in their own homes, until they become old enough for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The mama cat will also be spayed through the program.

During the duration of foster, YVAS will provide all medical care for the kittens including bi-weekly scheduled appointments for vaccine boosters and deworming. We can also offer assistance with supplies and guidance in the event bottle feeding or additional medical attention is required.

There's a $70 fee to enroll in the Single Mama Special Program through YVAS. CLICK HERE to find out more information.

