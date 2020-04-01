Wet Noses That Make Weird Noises Available for Adoption

We're featuring three pets this week for Wet Nose Wednesday, and they all make funny sounds when they're happy.

Meet Fluffy, Shutter, and a 5-year old Labrador named Missandei (pronounced Miss-On-Day). They're all waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Y.V.A.S. has to say about Fluffy, the 10-year old female cat:

I’m so fluffy you could die!! I am more on the shy side, but once you give me a few pets I will be your new best friend!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Here's more about Shutter, the 5 year old female cat:

Come one, come all! I am a gentle gal who prefers to lounge about and cuddle. I’d prefer a quieter home so that I can truly come out of my shell and bond with my people!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Here's what Y.V.A.S. has to say about Missandei, the 5-year old female Labrador:

This lady is all go go go! Some may think five is older, but Missandei puts those myths to rest. She LOVES to play fetch, and will try to fit as many tennis balls in her mouth as possible! She would make a great family dog, and has plenty of spunk left in her to go on hikes or any sort of family trips involving tons of exercise.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Bork, the 1 1/2 year old Heeler Mix is still looking for his forever home:

To find out more about adopting any of these wonderful pets, CLICK HERE.