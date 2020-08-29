What A Great Surprise From The Billings Clinic Classic and KTVQ

Ever have one of those Saturday afternoons when you're just sitting around watching some TV and then there's a knock at the door and you're handed a full meal and wine. NO? Well I can honestly say that until today that had never happened to me either. About a week or so ago, Brett (he's the husband) told me that he won a gift from work, he works for KVTQ-2 in the News/Weather department.

We knew he won some food gift box of some sort, but never imagined that it was going to be so wonderful and filled with such great stuff. The dinner gift box he won was part of the 37th Annual Billings Clinic Classic which ran from August 17 - 29 and was delivered by two wonderful people to our house. The gift box included two complete dinners, a meat and cheese box, two bottles of wine, sparkling cider, crackers, mustard and horseradish. And if that wasn't enough, he even go flowers. Wow, what a great gift.

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media

For those of you who aren't aware of what the Billings Clinic Classic is, it is a fundrasier that benefits the Billings Clinic Foundation Assistance Funds. Over the years the classic has hosted some really great entertainment including the likes of The Temptations, Neil Diamond, Lou Rawls, The Supremes, Three Dog Night, The Neville Brothers (one of my personal favorites) Kool & The Gang, Wynonna Judd, Blake Shelton, The Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, America, Martin Short, LeAnn Rimes, The Pointer Sisters, Jewel and this years entertainment Geoff George. I know I speak for Brett when I say thank you, thank you , thank you KTVQ-2 and The Billings Clinic Classic.

