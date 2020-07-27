What Must Be the Worst Job, and Why I Couldn’t Do It

I went online today to schedule an appointment today to get some title work done and saw the first available was September 2, 2020. Okay, no problem, but I thought maybe I could take a chance and wait in line. I called to see if it was an option and it is, but wait times could sometimes be up to three or four hours. The woman was very nice and I know I have worked with her on numerous occasions.

After I hung up I thought how awful it must be having to deal with some rude and obnoxious people each day. Keep in mind none of the demand for services is their fault. They try hard to make it as easy and quick as possible. Patience is a virtue. I can't imagine how hard it would be for me to bite my tongue when people complained about having to wait. These people don't have any problem waiting at the Texas Roadhouse, though, for a table for hours. See, I told you it we be hard for me to bite my tongue. You folks at the courthouse deserve a medal. Keep up the good work, work I know I couldn't do. See ya tomorrow at 5.