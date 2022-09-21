What the Heck is Mercury Retrograde and How is it Affecting Billings, MT?!

Even if you think you aren’t affected by the cosmos, you are. You know how people tend to act wilder near a full moon?? Maybe emotions are in turmoil?? Yeah, La Luna is powerful and she totally affects humans and nature in general. But move over Luna, we are here to talk Mercury retrograde .

So, what the heck is Mercury Retrograde?! It's not just this pop culture phrase here to trigger people. When planets go retrograde, they appear to move backwards. But that’s actually an optical illusion to us humans.

You don’t need to be an astrology nerd like me to feel the retrograde in action. Oh, did your phone get lost or broken this week?? Computers acting super slow? Are your coworkers on edge?? Blame Mercury retrograde.

But why does Mercury have such a hold onto our souls and everyday life?

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

It started back in Greek Mythology when the belief was that Mercury was the only God to be able to fly freely into Heaven and the Underworld. He was a busy God because he was the one to send messages to and from Angels and Demons. Hence- the importance of this blue planet.

In western astrology Mercury is the ruling planet for Gemini and Virgo. Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and is flying through space at a whopping 29 miles per second, according to our NASA scientists.

This punctual planet definitely knows how to create a stir. Mercury rules communication and conversations, technology, logic, intellect, and awareness. So, when Mercury is flying through space so quickly it can affect us in a great way. Then you add in retrograde, and it becomes chaotic.

Think about the sign Virgo. Virgo season starts in late August, and this is when the hustle and bustle of back-to-school happens. This means there’s so much information flying at you via emails, phones, etc.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

It can be pretty stressful in general at this time of the year and it can be hard to grasp even if Mercury isn’t in retrograde. The same energy happens at the end of May for Gemini season when school is let out. People start planning vacations and hang outs. Like I said- Mercury is the communication planet.

So how is Mercury Retrograde affecting Billings, MT people and businesses??

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Well, you can’t deny there’s been some weird stuff happening around town lately.

A man died from a stabbing in early September.

Two teens were shot on the ridge last week.

A woman set a fire at a church this week down the street from the TSM studios downtown.

Just two nights ago the same gas station that got robbed this summer got robbed again twice in one week.

The list goes on and on.

Mercury Retrograde can make you feel like you’re crazy. Bullies come out of the wood works. It can make people super sharp tongued and mean when their normal routine is to be kind. It’s a tricky thing that affects everyone, even if you’re debating me whilst reading this... thank Mercury for stirring you up, not me.

Mercury will return back it's normal orbit (or go direct) on October 2. Hang in there friends, be kind to each other, and this too shall pass.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...