2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings.
According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired.
Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were shot during the incident and transported to a Billings hospital where they had "serious injuries," according to the social media post.
Billings Police Sargeant Peterson said the male suspect in the shooting fled the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.
