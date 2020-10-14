The wife of John Jeffers — guitarist for east Texas country-rockers Whiskey Myers — is asking for prayers as her husband recuperates at home after fracturing his skull in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Hope Petty Jeffers shared news of the accident on her personal Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 12). The accident happened on Sunday (Oct. 11), and Jeffers was released on Monday morning.

"He has a skull fracture and total hearing loss in one ear, but we were reassured by the neurosurgeon and ENT at Medical City that both will heal and he will hear again," his wife reveals. "They believe a bolt went through his skull and barely missed his carotid artery. He is at high risk of infection due the location of his fracture so specific prayers that he stays infection free."

Additionally, Hope Jeffers says John received stitches in his head and knee. She also shared a picture of him being treated.

We are so very thankful that he is alive + still here with us! Special thanks to my mama and daddy for waiting outside the ER for hours + following the ambulance to Dallas in the middle of the night. Continued prayers that he heals up with no infection + his hearing comes back over the next few weeks before Baby Jag Wilder makes his appearance.

Per her Facebook, the couple have been married since Oct. 2017. Baby Jag Wilder is due in six weeks and comes just months before the band's frontman and his wife welcome a child, also. Cody Cannon shared his happy news with People in August.

The band hasn't made any statements on social media, but through a representative expressed gratitude for the concern.

"We are grateful for everyone’s prayers and request privacy for John as he recovers at home with his family," the statement reads.

Whiskey Myers mix Southern rock and country on albums like their critically-acclaimed self-titled project, released in 2019. They've released five albums since 2008. A 2018 appearance on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone boosted their profile. Like most bands and country artists, they canceled or postponed he remainder of their tour dates for 2020.