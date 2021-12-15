Montana Winter Fest Named One of the Best in the Country

Winter weather is pretty much officially here in Montana - just ask the people who publish the Old Farmers Almanac - but that doesn't mean it's too cold to get out there and do something fun. There are tons of outdoor activities that people wait all year for, like skiing or snowboarding. But a lot of people also look forward to the annual winter festivals.

And did you know one of the best winter festivals in the entire country is actually located here in Montana? That's according to the folks at Thrillist, at least, who just recently published an article listing off the best winter festivals in the US.

The Whitefish Winter Carnival is One of the Best Winter Fests in the Country

The article puts the spotlight on the Whitefish Winter Carnival, which is heading into its 63rd year in 2022. If you're not familiar, the Whitefish Winter Carnival pays tribute to a Nordic god-king called Ullr, who legend says was forgotten by his worshippers and decided to retire out to Montana. He's also considered the Patron Saint of Skiers, according to his Wikipedia page.

This year, the Whitefish Winter Carnival has got an '80s Rewind theme, and will feature events like the Penguin Plunge, a Pie Social, the Grand Parade, and a Rotary Pancake Breakfast. You can find all the information about the upcoming event over at the carnival's website.

Have you been to the Whitefish Winter Carnival before? Think it deserves this spot on the list of the best winter festivals in the entire US?

The 14 Best Places in Missoula to Take Visitors From Out of Town We asked locals where they like to bring visitors when they take a trip out to Missoula - and here's what they came up with.

PHOTOS: Light Up Western Montana 2021 Enjoy these houses of Western Montana decorated for the holidays.