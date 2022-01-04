Billings or Bozeman, Which Town Has More Lovely Ladies?

Montana is constantly being compared to other states when it comes to growth, annual incomes, and as we all read and talk about daily, the housing market. Bozeman in particular is always being compared to surrounding towns like Belgrade, Livingston, and Billings.

Billings' housing market is much different than Bozeman's. In a recent article found HERE, you can see that middle class is a ridiculous term, considering on those wages you can not even qualify for a house.

I was curious about what other differences Billings has in comparison to Bozeman. In a recent article by BestPlaces.net, you can see all sorts of comparisons. Check out the full article HERE.

Billings beats Bozeman when it comes to the ladies. They have a slightly larger percentage of females than Bozeman does. On the other hand, Bozeman wins on the male side. By just a little over 3%, Bozeman has more men in the town.

I am sure it is because of our outstanding college, Montana State University, that Bozeman has a much younger median age than Billings does, but the fact that it is a nine year difference is a bit strange. The median age in Bozeman is 28 and for Billings that age jumps to 37.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

When it comes to racial differences between the two towns, it is no surprise that both are consumed of mostly the white race. But Billings takes the cake in having a more racially diverse community.

As for all you single ladies, Bozeman is the place to be if you are looking to find that special someone, as 52% of the population has never been married and 64% of Bozeman's population is single.

With the differences between the two towns, it seems like Billings is the more realistic affordable town to settle down in, and Bozeman is more the town to be "single and ready to mingle" in. Both towns are full of lovely ladies, but Billings has just a few more I guess.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.