‘Yellowstone’ Star Filming TV Drama about National Park Crimes

While we continue to wait for the upcoming season of Paramount TV drama Yellowstone, which reportedly premieres next month (June 2021), Kevin Costner is working on a TV pilot for another drama about crime in our national parks.

According to Deadline.com, ABC-TV has "handed a pilot order" for a new TV drama written by Costner called 'National Parks' that tells the story of "elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks."

National Parks crime drama was filmed in British Columbia

And while it would make sense to film a TV series about national parks IN one of America's national parks, the pilot was taped in Canada (Vancouver), according to North Hollywood Buzz.

The "crime drama" National Parks that was co-written by Kevin Costner, along with Aaron Helbig and John Baird, is currently in editing, according to a Deadline.com report on May 18. ABC-TV is continuing to evaluate the 'National Parks' pilot, with no announcement made on when it may add the TV series to it's programming lineup.

Yellowstone Prequel 'Y:1883' is now streaming on Paramount+

While we're waiting for Season 4 of Yellowstone, check out the prequel that debuted on streaming service Paramount+ called 'Y:1883.' In this series, you find out how the Dutton's arrived in Montana as they started "on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America."

Garth Brooks Narrating Docuseries About America's National Parks

On the Nat Geo TV network, America's National Parks will be highlighted in a 10-part docuseries that will be narrated by country star Garth Brooks, according to Deadline.com. The episodes plan to air in 2022, with the latest drone and cinema technology being used to "explore the breathtaking landscape and extraordinary wildlife" in our parks. CLICK HERE to read more.

