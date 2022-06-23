You Won’t Believe What Canada Has Come Up With Now!

This week, French's Ketchup debuted the "Frenchsicle", a limited-edition KETCHUP-flavored popsicle! Now... I may sound excited, but TRUST ME, I am not. Holding everything back right now.

WHY, French's, WHY

Apparently after a survey was commissioned by French's, 79 percent of Canadians say they like or love ketchup. And, 78 percent say it is important that their ketchup products use 100 percent Canadian tomatoes.

Of course! ❤️ Ketchup = Popsicle!

Well, that would not be MY first thought. Happy Pops, a local Canadian business that specializes in making ice pops, had this to say about the collaboration:

I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada's diverse tastes. I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted flavor to Canadians, so French's locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing. I can't wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle.

That actually sounds good! Where can I get one?

Well, friend of mine on the internet... agree to disagree. But, since you asked nicely, you can grab one TOMORROW at 12 W Park Lane in Leamington, Ontario from 11:30AM to 2:30PM local time. Best book a flight fast, because it will not be cheap, but you'd arrive just in time.