You’ve Banned Everything But…

The governor and Yellowstone County Health Officer have banned just about everything you could possibly ban. Here's a suggestion: why don't you ban all outdoor burning and campfires and no outdoor smoking if it's not done on concrete? What do you think was worse for your health yesterday, the smoke or the COVID-19 threat at football games? There is no way we can be taking the risk right now unless we get a drastic change in the weather. When you have low moisture content, 99-degree temperatures, hot gusty winds, and lots of fuel, the potential for disaster is imminent. THAT'S SCIENCE. See ya tomorrow at 5.