Zac Brown Band have announced the cities and dates for a summer 2020 tour. The genre-bending group will hit the road beginning in May for their Roar With the Lions Tour.

The setlist for the tour will showcase songs from across Zac Brown's Band's discography, as well as the kinds of diverse cover songs that have always been a hallmark of the group's live shows. According to a press release, "The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty."

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Zac Brown states. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour as a special guest from May 24-June 27, and St. Paul and The Broken Bones will open the concert at Wrigley Field on Sept. 9.

Tickets are slated to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 17 at 10AM local time at ZacBrownBand.com. A special pre-sale for the Zamily Fan Club will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 12PM local time. There will also be a pre-sale available exclusively to Citi cardmembers beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10AM local time that runs until Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10PM local time via CitiEntertainment.

Zac Brown Band's 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour Dates:

May 24, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion* May 25, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion* May 29, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center * May 30, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre * May 31, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview * June 4, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach * June 5, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion * June 12, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage * June 13, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center* June 14, 2020 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater * June 18, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park * June 19, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion * June 20, 2020 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium* June 25, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts * June 26, 2020 New York, NY Citi Field * June 27, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live * July 24, 2020 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam + July 25, 2020 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair + Aug 7, 2020 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park Sep 10, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Sep 11, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sep 12, 2020 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Sep 19, 2020 Frisco, TX Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++ Sep 25, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Sep 26, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Oct 16, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Oct 17, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Oct 18, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop