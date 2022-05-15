Zinke and Trump Doing Monday Night Montana “Tele-Rally”

President Donald Trump is hosting a Montana "tele-rally" alongside his former US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Monday night.

Zinke is a former congressman and Navy SEAL who is running for the newly created Western district now that Montana gained a second seat in the US House of Representatives. He's already been endorsed by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and President Trump, despite facing a competitive primary in June.

The "tele-rally" takes place Monday night at 6 p.m. Mountain time. Click here for details.

Zinke was one of the first big names to come out in support of then-candidate Trump in the 2016 election. Here is Zinke, his wife Lola, and his campaign manager Heather Swift during their first surprise appearance at Trump Tower following the 2016 election.

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) loading...

Shortly after that meeting, Zinke was tapped by Trump to serve as the first-ever cabinet member from Montana. That's where he led the Department of Interior and worked with Trump to not only lower America's dependence on foreign oil, but made America energy dominant.

President Trump signs executive order at the Dept of the Interior (Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images) loading...

Speaking of energy...I think this tweet sums up the difference between the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration.

Could it be any more clear of a difference? Cancelling leases and higher prices under Biden. Opening leases and lower prices under Trump. And don't even get me started on the baby formula for illegals while American moms are seeing empty shelves...