Some of you may remember these restaurants on this list from when you were growing up, or maybe you haven't even heard of any of these because other more popular restaurants may have taken over the popularity. Either way, these restaurants are the oldest in the state, and they still welcome customers and make excellent food.

Tracy's Family Restaurant, Great Falls

Tracy's has been around since 1952 serving homestyle diner fare. It was closed temporarily, but re-opened in 2019 under new management.

Stirrup Coffee Shop, Billings

The Dude Rancher Lodge is one of the most recognizable names in Billings, being open since 1950. Its restaurant, which is colloquially known as the Stirrup Coffee Shop, has been operating since the hotel opened delivering fresh ingredients and a home-style feel.

R-B Drive-In, Helena

Another restaurant that re-opened recently with a new menu, the R-B Drive-In has been operating in Helena since 1948.

600 Cafe, Miles City

Since 1946, Miles City residents have had the pleasure of visiting the 600 Cafe, located at 600 Main Street. They call themselves, "One of the few 'original' cafes in Eastern Montana."

Old Saloon, Emigrant

If you're ever in Western Montana, in the town of Emigrant, you should check out the oldest running restaurant in Montana, the Old Saloon. The Old Saloon was opened in 1902 as a service stop on the railroad on the way to Yellowstone National Park. 120 years later, it's still serving good food and entertainment.

I now have a good group of restaurants to check out on my travels throughout the Treasure State. Join me, won't you?

