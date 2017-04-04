The Country Music Hall of Fame will reveal its Class of 2017 on Wednesday (April 5) at 10AM CT. Country music fans will be able to watch the announcement live through the video stream above.

Created in 1961 by the Country Music Association, the Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates artists who have made a significant impact in country music. In 2017, three new artists will join the Hall's illustrious 130-member roster, which includes iconic names such as Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Emmylou Harris, George Strait and Johnny Cash, among others. This year's announcement event will be hosted by 2007 inductee Vince Gill.

Three new Country Music Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced on Wednesday, in three different categories: Veterans Era Artist, Modern Era Artist and Songwriter; a Veterans Era and Modern Era artist are each inducted into the Hall of Fame annually, while the Songwriter category rotates with the Recording and / or Touring Musician Active Prior to 1980 and Non-Performer categories. Following the revelation of the inductees' names, each soon-to-be Hall of Fame member will give a short speech.

The official Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place later this year. The Class of 2017 will be the 57th group of country music artists to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In 2016, Fred Foster, Charlie Daniels and Randy Travis joined the Country Music Hall of Fame. Daniels received his honor in the Veterans Era category, while Travis was inducted in the Modern Era category; Foster, a legendary songwriter and record producer, was the 2016 Non-Performer inductee.