2019 CMT Music Awards Winners: Full List

The 2019 CMT Music Awards winners have been announced, with a number of country favorites taking home coveted trophies after Wednesday's (June 5) show.

Little Big Town hosted the CMT Music Awards for the second-consecutive year. The night consisted of awards, jokes and a record number of performances. Ahead of the show, Nashville's social media star Doug the Pug met with celebrities, while Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn Jae, and Brantley Gilbert’s wife, Amber, showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet.

Underwood won the coveted honor of Music Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty." She performed her latest single "Southbound" during the awards show, live from Nashville's Parthenon. Toby Keith surprised the gathered crowd outside of Bridgestone Arena with Cole Swindell, performing a medley. Dan + Shay and Kane Brown also performed at the outdoor stage.

The night featured numerous collaborations including an iconic collaboration of "Delta Dawn" between Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, RaeLynn, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Martina McBride, and Carly Pearce. Hosts Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild even touched on the subject of women being played on radio and the lack of females being represented. Four out of eight categories featured female winners at this year's awards show.

2019 CMT Music Awards Winners:

Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty” -- WINNER

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know”

Duo Video of the Year:

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless” -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LoCash – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe"

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In a Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight to Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home” -- WINNER

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year:

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

Lanco – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know” -- WINNER

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)” -- WINNER

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer to You”

Female Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins” -- WINNER

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Male Video of the Year:

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It” -- WINNER

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”