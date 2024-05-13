Country Superstar Wynonna Judd Coming to Billings on 9/14
Wynonna Judd is coming to Billings.
Pepper Entertainment presents the Wynonna Judd: Back to Wy Tour on September 14 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, MT. Tickets start at $59.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 AM.
In the 80's, the Judds were the hottest female duo in Country music. The mother/daughter combo scored fourteen number-one hits spread across six albums. When Naomi Judd contracted hepatitis C from an accidental needle stick in 1991, the duo stopped touring.
Read More: Yee-Haw Hee-Haw: A New Billings Summer Concert Event is Aug 2-3
Wyonna's solo career launched with her debut album 'Wynonna' in 1992, which spawned the hit songs No One Else on Earth, She is His Only Need, My Strongest Weakness, and A Little Bit of Love.
Wynonna Judd is a five-time Grammy winner and remains one of the most powerful voices in Country music. Montana fans are in for a treat when she performs at the Alberta Bair Theater on September 14. Get tickets at Alberta Bair Theater or Pepper Entertainment.
Other upcoming shows at the Alberta Bair Theater include:
- 6/14 - Who's Live Anyway
- 7/7 - Pete Davidson Prehab Tour. SOLD OUT
- 7/9 - Tanya Tucker
- 7/27 - An Evening With Judy Collins
- And many more.
9 Country Stars Charged With a Felony
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
See Every Animal That Is BANNED In All Of Montana
Gallery Credit: Nick Northern