Country Superstar Wynonna Judd Coming to Billings on 9/14

Wynonna Judd is coming to Billings.

Pepper Entertainment presents the Wynonna Judd: Back to Wy Tour on September 14 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, MT. Tickets start at $59.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 AM.

In the 80's, the Judds were the hottest female duo in Country music. The mother/daughter combo scored fourteen number-one hits spread across six albums. When Naomi Judd contracted hepatitis C from an accidental needle stick in 1991, the duo stopped touring.

Wyonna's solo career launched with her debut album 'Wynonna' in 1992, which spawned the hit songs No One Else on Earth, She is His Only Need, My Strongest Weakness, and A Little Bit of Love.

Wynonna Judd is a five-time Grammy winner and remains one of the most powerful voices in Country music. Montana fans are in for a treat when she performs at the Alberta Bair Theater on September 14. Get tickets at Alberta Bair Theater or Pepper Entertainment.

Other upcoming shows at the Alberta Bair Theater include:

6/14 - Who's Live Anyway

7/7 - Pete Davidson Prehab Tour. SOLD OUT

7/9 - Tanya Tucker

7/27 - An Evening With Judy Collins

And many more.

