Country Superstar Wynonna Judd Coming to Billings on 9/14

Country Superstar Wynonna Judd Coming to Billings on 9/14

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Wynonna Judd is coming to Billings.

Pepper Entertainment presents the Wynonna Judd: Back to Wy Tour on September 14 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, MT. Tickets start at $59.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 AM.

In the 80's, the Judds were the hottest female duo in Country music. The mother/daughter combo scored fourteen number-one hits spread across six albums. When Naomi Judd contracted hepatitis C from an accidental needle stick in 1991, the duo stopped touring.

Read More: Yee-Haw Hee-Haw: A New Billings Summer Concert Event is Aug 2-3

Courtesy Pepper Entertainment
loading...

Wyonna's solo career launched with her debut album 'Wynonna' in 1992, which spawned the hit songs No One Else on Earth, She is His Only Need, My Strongest Weakness, and A Little Bit of Love.

Cat Country 102.9 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images
loading...

Wynonna Judd is a five-time Grammy winner and remains one of the most powerful voices in Country music. Montana fans are in for a treat when she performs at the Alberta Bair Theater on September 14. Get tickets at Alberta Bair Theater or Pepper Entertainment.

Other upcoming shows at the Alberta Bair Theater include:

  • 6/14 - Who's Live Anyway
  • 7/7 - Pete Davidson Prehab Tour. SOLD OUT
  • 7/9 - Tanya Tucker
  • 7/27 - An Evening With Judy Collins
  • And many more.

9 Country Stars Charged With a Felony

We count nine country stars who've been charged with a felony but only six have gone to jail. Here are the details behind some of country music's most serious crimes.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See Every Animal That Is BANNED In All Of Montana

Montana bans a lot of animals, see everyone of them here.

Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

Filed Under: Alberta Bair Theater, country music, live music in Billings
Categories: Billings News, Concerts, Country Music News, Events, Music

More From Cat Country 102.9