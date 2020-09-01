The 2020 CMA Awards nominations are here and yes, there are some surprises. Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year all include unexpected but deserving nominees.

Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announced the first batch on Tuesday (Sept. 1) morning on ABC's Good Morning America. Later, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett revealed the remaining candidates for the 2020 CMA Awards on social media. All four artists would find themselves among the nominees before the morning was over. Combs also was a three-time nominee in 2019, winning Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Beautiful Crazy."

Garth Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, but per his request, he's not on the ballot in this category in 2020. Instead, find Eric Church, Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban up for the biggest award of the night.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8PM ET on Nov. 11. More information about CMA Awards performers, presenters and who will host the awards show will come shortly. The full list of 2020 CMA Awards nominations is below.

2020 CMA Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen

Carly Pearce

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)

Ashley McBryde, Never Will (Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets)

Old Dominion, Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion)

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard (Producer: Jay Joyce)

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get (Producer: Scott Moffatt)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress (Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derek Southerland)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller)

"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hull, Jay Joyce)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin)

Musical Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers)

"Be a Light," Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff)

"The Bones," Maren Morris feat. Hozier (Producer: Greg Kurstin)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: Busbee)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy)

"Homemade," Jake Owen (Director: Justin Clough)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Director: Sam Siske)

"Second One to Know," Chris Stapleton (Director: David Coleman)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

