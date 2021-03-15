The best moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards brought a mix of emotions. Sure, there were poignant moments like performances from Brandi Carlile and Lionel Richie, but other country performances were deeply good for the heart.

Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris represented country music onstage at the Grammys, but most of the actual country Grammy prizes were handed out hours earlier, during the Premiere Ceremony. That's where Dan + Shay, the Highwomen and Vince Gill learned they won, and while we're happy for them, none of those three artists makes this list.

Taylor Swift does for a visually stirring medley of songs from her two influential albums from last year. She was a pixie in the woods singing "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow," and there was something about that cabin that just made us want to live there.

Carlile's tribute to John Prine and Richie's song for Kenny Rogers go back-to-back on this list of the Best Moments from the 2021 Grammys. Who's No. 1 and who didn't make the cut? You'll have to watch above to find out. Be sure to enjoy some of the best red carpet pictures from the 2021 awards show below.

"



See Photos From the 2021 Grammy Awards:

"