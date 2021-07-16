21-Year Old Man Arrested After Fatal Billings Crash
Billings Police reported a "serious two vehicle car accident" around early this morning (Friday 7/16) at the intersection of 6th Street West and Lewis Avenue, and now have made an arrest in the crash that left one person dead.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, a man that is "believed to be in his 30's," was killed early this morning when a pickup truck hit the minivan he was driving around 2:30am.
Investigators from the Billings Police Department believe the truck was traveling southbound on 6th Avenue West, and collided with a minivan that was eastbound on Lewis Avenue.
The man in the minivan died on the scene, according to the press release, and the 21-year old man driving the truck was taken to a Billings area hospital for his injuries. The Billings PD Fatal Crash Investigations Team was on the scene late into Friday morning.
Just before 10am on Friday (7/16), Billings Police say they arrested the driver of the truck involved the fatal accident and charged 21-year old Klay Wacker of Hardin with vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to Lt. Wooley of the Billings Police Department.
Wacker is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to the press release. The identity of the man killed in the crash was not released before this story was published.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
