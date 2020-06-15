5 1/2 Hour Drive to See Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert

Garth Brooks has revealed the 300 drive-in movie theaters that will show his June 27 concert, created exclusively for this one night event.

And for fans who live in Billings, you better gas up the rig. It's at least a 330 mile drive to the nearest location screening the show.

According to Ticketmaster, there's only one Montana drive-in showing the Garth concert, and it's in Hamilton at Pharoahplex Drive-In (395 miles from Billings). Two Idaho drive-in's showing "Garth: The Drive-In Experience" are slightly closer to the Magic City:

Spud Drive-In: Driggs, Idaho is about 329 miles from Billings.

Motor-Vu Drive-In: Idaho Falls, Idaho is about 342 miles from Billings.

Tickets for this Garth Brooks event go on-sale at 10 a.m. MDT on Friday, June 19, and are $100 for one passenger car / truck.

I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in. -Garth Brooks

According to the press release, show producers Encore Live will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as all state and local health mandates. Other safety precautions that will be taken include: