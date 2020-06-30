5 Things To Visit Between Billings and Sioux Falls, SD

During my drive back from Indiana to Montana, I took the route that goes through South Dakota. If you've never made the drive between Billings and Sioux Falls, there are some interesting sites to visit.

Here are 5 attractions that are worth a stop when you're doing a Montana to South Dakota road trip:

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Falls Park

Located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this park surrounds the historic falls that cascade down from the Big Sioux River. The park includes a free observation tower and a cafe located in the old hydroelectric plant.

Credit: johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Corn Palace

Located in Mitchell, South Dakota, this multipurpose arena is covered in crop art and murals made from corn, corncobs, and other grains.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The exterior murals are redesigned and replaced every year at a cost of around $130,000.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Wall Drug Store

Located in Wall, South Dakota, this is a popular rest stop for travelers, many who are visiting the nearby Badlands National Park. As you travel down I-90, you'll start seeing the Wall Drug Store billboards more than 600 miles away from Wall, offering 5 cent coffee, and Free Ice Water.

Firehouse Brewing Company

Located in Rapid City, South Dakota, this brewing company used more than 15 antique firetrucks to attract the attention of motorists traveling on I-90. Every Firehouse Brewing Company billboard has an actual, real-life firetruck next to it, and one has an airplane. The marketing works, because their parking lot is always full of out of state plates.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Custer's Last Stand Site

Located at Little Bighorn Battlefield, a granite memorial on Last Stand Hill marks the location where Lt. Col. Custer and many officers of the 7th U.S. Calvary were originally buried in shallow graves. In 1877, the partial remains of Lt. Col. Custer and many of the officers were re-interred at various locations in the eastern U.S, according to Wikipedia.