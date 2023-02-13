Folks, I really need you to comment and help save a young girl's life or at least save her from something catastrophic.

We work with a great young gal here that car camps. Yup, car camps.

She went to the Big Sky area this weekend to visit a girl friend. Didn't want to spend the money on a motel, so she found a spot off of a main forest road where she could camp in her car for the night. ALONE off the main drag where no one can see her or hear her. She said she was armed and had her dog with her.

If I were her father I would have a coronary. No one is safe in a situation like that, ever.

Remember a few weeks ago when a man in Billings was shot in the head while getting in his car, then his car was stolen?

Do you know who else is looking for places off of the beaten path so they are not spotted? Drug users, drinkers, people who are hiding from the law, traffickers, etc. Homeless people do this as well. Hell, it's not safe to sleep in your car at Walmart overnight much less on a trail off of a forest service road.

I don't think there is one sane individual out there that would think this is a reasonable thing to do. Anyone with law enforcement or the forest service background, etc., would advise against this in the strongest of terms I think.

Folks, please chime in with your wisdom and years to let her know how foolish this is. Imagine what a parent would feel if they got the call...

Sometimes we give mankind too much credit and must realize that there are some really bad people out there. Let's make sure this is the last time for this.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.