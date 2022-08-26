500 Child Porn Images Sends Billings Man To 3 Years in Prison

According to court documents, the US Government alleged in February 2019 that law enforcement was reviewing peer-to-peer platforms on the internet and observed a certain IP address providing anonymous file sharing, requesting parts of files associated with child pornography.

This system, by design, is a complex technical solution and required a high level of technical skill to operate. Law enforcement determined that Robert Christopher Baenziger, 42, of Billings, had requested these child pornography files using this anonymous file sharing system.

Officers served a search warrant on the Baenziger residence, seizing electronic media. After an examination of the media, law enforcement found almost 500 images, and four videos, depicting child pornography on Baenziger's electronic computer hardware.

2 years later, Robert Christopher Baenziger finally pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, August 25th, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

My Take:

It really is a shame the justice system took so long on this case. Seeing the number of resources involved to come to an end on it, it is disappointing. Thankfully, we have the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative to keep going after these perverts. And honestly... 3 years is not enough. Five HUNDRED images, four videos, and only 3 years? (Which, let's be real. If he ACTUALLY serves 3 years, it'll be a miracle... and if he survives prison, that TOO will be a miracle for him)

This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. Through a network of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations, Project Safe Childhood attempts to protect children by investigating and prosecuting offenders involved in child sexual exploitation. It is implemented through partnerships including the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force Program was created to assist state and local law enforcement agencies by enhancing their investigative response to technology facilitated crimes against children.