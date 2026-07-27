If you've watched the evening news over the past few years, the top item on this list probably won't surprise you. Federal crimes are different from the burglaries, DUIs, and bar fights that local police deal with every day.

These are cases prosecuted in U.S. District Court, often involving larger criminal operations, interstate investigations, federal property, or crimes that violate federal law. Based on the latest federal sentencing data, here's what gets the most Montanans into federal court.

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1. Drug Trafficking

The ongoing fentanyl epidemic (along with hefty amounts of meth) continues to make drug trafficking the most common federal offense in Montana. These cases involve manufacturing, transporting, or distributing illegal drugs, and they're often the result of lengthy investigations involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

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2. Firearms Violations

Montanans love our firearms, with one of the highest rates of gun ownership in America, but these cases aren't about law-abiding hunters or target shooters.

Federal firearms charges usually involve convicted felons possessing guns, illegal gun trafficking, straw purchases, or using firearms while committing other federal crimes. Firearms violations remain the second most common category of federal sentences in Montana.

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3. Fraud, Theft & Embezzlement

Not every federal criminal wears a ski mask.

Wire fraud, mail fraud, identity theft, embezzlement, and large-scale financial scams continue to account for a sizable chunk of federal prosecutions. Whether it's stealing from an employer, operating a Ponzi scheme, or ripping off our senior citizens online, white-collar crime can carry some hefty prison time.

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4. Assault

Federal assault cases are a little different than what you'd see in Yellowstone County District Court. Many involve assaults on federal officers, crimes committed in national parks or other federal property, or offenses that occur on tribal lands where the federal government has jurisdiction.

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5. Money Laundering

Rounding out the list is money laundering. These cases typically don't happen in isolation. Prosecutors often tack on money laundering charges when drug trafficking or fraud generates illegal profits that someone tries to hide by moving money through businesses, bank accounts, or other financial transactions.

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Federal Crime Is Different

This isn't a list of Montana's most common crimes. Most criminal cases in the Treasure State - everything from shoplifting to DUIs to simple assaults - are handled in state or local courts. Federal prosecutions represent only a small slice of criminal activity, but they often involve the biggest investigations and the stiffest prison sentences.

And judging by the latest numbers, the fight against fentanyl and large-scale drug trafficking isn't slowing down anytime soon.

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