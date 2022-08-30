It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?

Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.

A family-friendly after-race party is planned for South Park with ice cream, beverages, music, and activities for all to enjoy.

Proceeds from the annual event will be used for Riverstone Reads which is a program that gives a free book to every child visiting Riverstone Health.

The Foundation raises funds and advocates for patients ranging from newborns to the elderly, recognizing that all deserve access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation.

Participants who are interested in being part of Scrub Run 2022 can get registered today by clicking HERE. The registration fee is $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the event, September 10.

If you are interested in sponsoring a Riverstone Health patient for the Scrub Run 5K, get more information by clicking HERE.

Your Scrub Run registration is critical – each year we give out thousands of books through RiverStone Reads. During the appointment our staff emphasize literacy with families, using books to spark the joy of reading at home. Your support of the Scrub Run makes it possible to promote literacy and school readiness to children in our community!

If you can't make it to the Scrub Run but want to support the literacy program, CLICK HERE to get more information on how to make a financial gift.

