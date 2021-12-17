6 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That May Be Inappropriate in Montana
Some of these may be in bad taste, or you may even think they're inappropriate. Most will find a little holiday humor. Whatever you think about the content, I think we can all agree, these are some ugly Christmas sweaters.
Here are 6 Ugly Christmas Sweaters that will be memorable at your holiday gathering:
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.