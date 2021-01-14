70+ MPH Winds in Yellowstone County Tear Off Roofs, Flip Trucks

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in parts of Yellowstone County were almost at Category 1 hurricane strength, with Molt, Laurel, and Acton all having wind reports of over 70 mph yesterday (Wednesday 1/13).

According to "preliminary storm information" from the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 79mph was recorded in Big Timber, Harlowton had an 84mph gust, and in Park County, a wind gust of 93mph was reported in Wilsall, Montana.

Here are the wind gusts from around Yellowstone County on Wednesday:

Molt 9.8 E - 78 mph at 12 pm

Acton 9.3 SW - 70 mph at 12 pm

Billings 2.6 NW - 69 mph at 3 pm

Lockwood 6.0 S - 69 mph at 4pm

Billings 3.9 SW - 69 mph at 12 pm

Pompeys Pillar 19.8 NNW - 64 mph at 2 pm

Lockwood 3.0 WSW - 63 mph at 3 pm

We've compiled photos of wind damage that occurred around Montana on Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Billings Wind Event January 2021

The High Wind Warning from the National Weather Service has been canceled for Billings, but the far eastern part of the state continues to be in a Warning zone, with gusts of 55-65 mph possible.