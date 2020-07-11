A Walk Down Memory Lane On The Farm

Over the 4th of July weekend I was fortunate enough to be able to head to the Hi-line and spend a few days with my family. My son Triston came with me (my daughter Bailey and husband Brett both had to work) It was a great weekend to spend a little one on one time with the boy and see the family I don't get to see all of the time. After we barbecued and ate ourselves into a coma, Triston and I decided to go for a walk around the family farm where I grew up. Our walk consisted of a stop at the old oak tree that we used to climb and jump out of into a small pond when we were kids. I can't even venture to tell you how old the tree is, I know it's over 55 years old, because that's how long we've owned our farm. It has stood the test of time and Montana weather, last year it did split and a large limb fell, it's still holding on though.

Out next stop on the walk was truly a walk down memory lane for me. It's the two room school house (the Davey School) that I went to elementary and middle school at. I don't know how old the school house is, but all of my brothers, sisters and I graduated elementary and middle school there (there are 11 of us) then we went to the big city of Havre to go to high school. The school district was building a newer modernized school, so my dad bought the school in 1988 and moved it to our family farm. This past weekend was the first time I've stepped foot in the school house since my baby brother Michael graduated from 8th grade (he's now 46).

As I stood in the doorway, memories came flooding back, like playing kickball and jumping out of the metal swings. Or how we put a bull snake on our teachers chair one day (it was my sister Cathy & I, but our brother Jim got blamed, he got blamed for many things). There were the countless Christmas programs and field fun days and the time my brother Jim (this time it really was him) duct taped our little sister Jackie to the flag pole. Good times. It was so good to walk down memory lane and smile about the place I came from. What are some of your favorite childhood memories?