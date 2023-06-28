What is the ultimate way to top a hot dog? Mustard,onions, relish,bacon. For me its definitely mustard,onions,chili and cheese. This fourth of July is the biggest hot dog consuming time of the year.According to Aghires this year Americans will eat 150 million hotdogs.Its a bad weekend to be a pig. That's enough hot dogs to stretch from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles five times.One of the big winners when it comes to hot dogs is Iowa.Thirty-three percent of all hot dogs in the United States comes from Iowa 700 million pounds of chicken are purchased leading up to the 4th. Also 190 million pounds of beef obviously including burgers, as they are purchased as well. This holiday over 6.6 billion dollars will be spent on food alone.Beer sales also increase dramatically as expected because nothing goes with a brat or burger like a beer. Hot dogs are the big one though and to have all of the fixings right there in front of you would be even better,. I don't know if anyone in Billings really specializes in hot dogs like they do in Chicago. That's their big call to fame .you can get them anyway and on a variety of buns and breads. So do it up right this weekend .put out all the fixins and let everyone fix the ultimate dog the way they like.And the best part is you can leave them out for a long time after cooked,there's so many preservatives in those things they'll last forever. See ya tomorrow at 5.

