Air Quality Alert in Effect for Yellowstone County

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for Yellowstone County, after a 4pm reading of particulate levels came back in the range that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

In Malta the particulate level readings came back in the "unhealthy" range, alerting all residents to "limit prolonged exertion."

According to the alert that was relayed by the National Weather Service, an Air Quality Alert means "particulates have been trending upward and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred, or may occur in the near future."

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, State and local health official recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. -Montana Department of Environmental Quality

