Foodie Friday: Healthy Sheet Pan Sausage Bake

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM

I can't be the only one who hates trying to look up online recipes, finding a good one, and then having to scroll through a thousand words just to find the instructions. I also can't be the only one who dislikes cooking but loves eating.

Because of these things, I've decided to start a series called Foodie Friday where I'll post delicious and (mostly) easy recipes each week. I've also included a printable pdf at the bottom of the article. Without further ado, I give you...

Healthy Sheet Pan Sausage Bake

Ingredients

  • olive oil spray
  • 12 oz pkg cooked sausage
  • 1 yellow squash
  • 1 zucchini squash
  • 12 oz Brussels sprouts
  • 1 head of broccoli
  • 1 c. carrots
  • 5 oz grape tomatoes
  • Alpine Touch Seasoning
  • salt & pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400º F
  2. Slice sausage, half and slice yellow and zucchini squash, slice carrots, half Brussels sprouts, and remove broccoli florets from stem. Try to slice everything as close in size as possible.
  3. Cover sheet pan with foil, spray with olive oil, add sausage and all veggies (tomatoes are a fruit, don’t add them).
  4. Spray sausage and veggies with oil, sprinkle with Alpine Seasoning, salt and pepper.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes.
  6. Take out of the oven, add tomatoes.
  7. Bake another 5-10 minutes, until all the veggies are cooked.
  8. Serve alone or over rice.
Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
loading...

Tips & Tricks

A couple of notes from my own experience... The foil isn't necessary, it just makes for easier clean up and I dislike doing the dishes more than I dislike cooking. I used matchstick carrots and that was a mistake. Don't make the same mistake as me. If you want to use frozen Brussels sprouts, they tend to be juicier but don't try to cut them in half. I really like the Aidells sausage options and this particular time, I used the Spicy Mango.

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
loading...

I hope you enjoy this easy meal option!

