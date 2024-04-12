Foodie Friday: Healthy Sheet Pan Sausage Bake
I can't be the only one who hates trying to look up online recipes, finding a good one, and then having to scroll through a thousand words just to find the instructions. I also can't be the only one who dislikes cooking but loves eating.
Because of these things, I've decided to start a series called Foodie Friday where I'll post delicious and (mostly) easy recipes each week. I've also included a printable pdf at the bottom of the article. Without further ado, I give you...
Healthy Sheet Pan Sausage Bake
Ingredients
- olive oil spray
- 12 oz pkg cooked sausage
- 1 yellow squash
- 1 zucchini squash
- 12 oz Brussels sprouts
- 1 head of broccoli
- 1 c. carrots
- 5 oz grape tomatoes
- Alpine Touch Seasoning
- salt & pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400º F
- Slice sausage, half and slice yellow and zucchini squash, slice carrots, half Brussels sprouts, and remove broccoli florets from stem. Try to slice everything as close in size as possible.
- Cover sheet pan with foil, spray with olive oil, add sausage and all veggies (tomatoes are a fruit, don’t add them).
- Spray sausage and veggies with oil, sprinkle with Alpine Seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Bake for 15 minutes.
- Take out of the oven, add tomatoes.
- Bake another 5-10 minutes, until all the veggies are cooked.
- Serve alone or over rice.
Tips & Tricks
A couple of notes from my own experience... The foil isn't necessary, it just makes for easier clean up and I dislike doing the dishes more than I dislike cooking. I used matchstick carrots and that was a mistake. Don't make the same mistake as me. If you want to use frozen Brussels sprouts, they tend to be juicier but don't try to cut them in half. I really like the Aidells sausage options and this particular time, I used the Spicy Mango.
I hope you enjoy this easy meal option!
