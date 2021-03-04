New Non-Stops From Montana to California on Alaskan Airlines

There will be several non-stop flights offered this summer between the Treasure State and The Golden State, according to an announcement from Alaskan Airlines.

With one-way fares "starting at low at $69," flights from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport directly to San Diego will begin on May 20, and be offered Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Non-stops from BZN to San Francisco will begin on June 17, and will run on Saturday's only.

Non-stop flights from Kalispell Glacier Park International Airport to Los Angeles will be added this summer, and run Wednesday's and Saturday's beginning May 20, according to Alaskan Airlines.

Direct flights to San Diego will also be available from Kalispell beginning May 20, with those non-stops running Monday, Friday, and Saturday. Alaskan Airlines says one-way flights from Kalispell to the summer "sun and fun" destinations start at $89.

For those ready to makes moves this summer, we're excited to better connect California with Montana. We've long offered access to some of the best vacation destinations from Southern California and continue to see opportunities to grow our footprint in the region. -Brett Catlin, Alaska's VP of Network and Alliances

The summer routes between Montana and California on Alaskan Airlines are offered until September 7, 2021 and will be flown on a Embraer 175 jet, which has "only window and aisle seating – no middle seats," according to the press release.

Alaskan Airlines serves six Montana cities, including Billings, and connects to west coast "gateway" airports that fly to more than 900 destinations around the world, according to the press release.

Southwest Airlines recently announced the addition of Montana to its lineup, with seasonal flights to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport from Denver and Las Vegas, beginning May 27, 2021.

Billings will have non-stop flights this summer to Chicago on American Airlines, according to KTVQ-TV. Those will be offered beginning June 3.