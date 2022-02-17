I've always loved to travel. When I was in college, I got the opportunity to travel to the other side of the world, but the trip was extremely expensive. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average airfare ticket when flying out of Billings Logan International Airport is $378.58. It's really hard to travel and not spend an arm and a leg, but it's not impossible. If you're looking to plan a vacation to a major city, consider these prices and dates from the Magic City and back.

$84 - Feb. 27 to Mar. 5

Have you ever wanted to visit Phoenix and check out their Hall of Flame? Well, round-trip tickets are less than $100 right now!

$95 - Apr. 1 to Apr. 8

Las Vegas does get hot in the Summer, but there are some awesome and fun things to do in the area from catching Penn and Teller to visiting Lake Mead.

$188 - Mar. 19 to Mar. 23

Denver is a beautiful city, but don't take my word for it. Our own Mark Wilson has all the reasons why you should take your vacation in Denver.

$198 - Apr. 5 to Apr. 9

From the Space Needle to Pike Place Market, Seattle offers so much to do and it's a quick 2-hour flight from Billings.

$287 - Mar. 26 to Mar 30

The most expensive flight on this list is actually still less than the average fare of a ticket out of Billings. The reputation of Los Angeles precedes itself; from Hollywood to Disneyland, and Sony Pictures Studios, it's truly a wonder to behold.

Spring is almost here and Summer will be quick behind it, so it's good to plan any vacations ahead of time. Hopefully, these deals will make it a little easier on your wallet.

