The Truth About the ‘American Idol’ Garbage Man, Doug Kiker

There's more to singing garbage man Doug Kiker than fans got to see during his audition on American Idol on Sunday night (Feb. 16). The Alabama native presented as a very green amateur vocalist who didn't even know what warming up was when he sang with aide from Luke Bryan, but that's just a small part of the story.

Kiker, a 27-year-old who grew up in Greensboro, Ala. (population 2,300), is a married father of two who works full time on a garbage truck for Advanced Disposal. That's all per his Facebook page and yes, we said "works." After his American Idol audition and earning his golden ticket to Hollywood, it's not clear how far he's progressed (that dang confidentiality clause!), but his new career isn't paying his bills just yet. So, he has to keep emptying cans and singing while he works.

The singing garbage man now lives in Mobile, Ala. with his family (including a baby and a 2-year-old daughter), and it's clear he was watching with anticipation as he debuted on television. Watch the video above to see some of his 'old' YouTube videos that were recorded just weeks before he premiered for the nation. There's not shred of fear in these phone clips — certainly nothing near the trepidation he showed while auditioning with Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road."

There's also nothing near the level of fear he experienced the last time he tried out for the show. Watch to see how poorly Kiker's audition went in 2019.

"You just stay who you are and you're gonna go so far," judge Katy Perry told Kiker after Bryan helped his performance along and Lionel Richie heaped praise on him. "And you're gonna take your daughter with you to all the highest heights."

Several more weeks of auditions are expected before viewers get to see the Hollywood rounds and then the live competition. Kiker still has a long way to go.

