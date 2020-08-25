American Idol Will Hold Auditions for Montana Hopefuls

The first winner of American Idol Kelly Clarkson has a home in Montana, and now other residents of the Treasure State will be given the opportunity to follow her path to a music career.

ABC Entertainment announced today the "Idol Across America" live virtual auditions will take place on September 1 for residents of Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, and Colorado. American Idol producers will utilize a "custom-built Zoom technology" to host the live auditions, and it will be the first "live virtual nationwide search" for the next music superstar, according to the press release.

Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of “American Idol” producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state. -ABC Entertainment

To be eligible for this season of American Idol auditions, you must have been born between June 2, 1991 and September 1, 2005. Those under 16 must have a parent, or legal guardian download the Zoom software for virtual audition, according to the requirements from American Idol.

For those who aren't able to do a live virtual audition for American Idol, you can SUBMIT YOUR FULL ONLINE AUDITION by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE to reserve a time slot for your American Idol live virtual audition.

According to the American Idol website: