Authorities: 1 dead, 5 Wounded in El Paso Desert Shooting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in a patch of desert on the eastern outskirts of El Paso.
Get our free mobile app
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were called around 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find several people wounded.
They described five people as having serious injuries, without providing more details on their wounds or identities, or on the death of the 21-year-old man.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting, which investigators were still examining Sunday afternoon.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately response to questions about it Sunday afternoon.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.