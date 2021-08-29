US Says Drone Kills IS Bombers Targeting Kabul Airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. officials say a drone strike has blown up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport.

The strike came just two days before the U.S. is set to conclude a massive airlift and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power.

The U.S. State Department released a statement signed by around 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, saying they had received “assurances” from the Taliban that people with travel documents would still be able to leave.

The Taliban have said they will allow normal travel after the U.S. withdraws Tuesday.