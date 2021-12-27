Montana Producers Prepare for Recreational Marijuana Jan. 1

FOUR CORNERS, Mont. (AP) — Marijuana producers in Montana are getting ready for legalization of recreational marijuana starting Saturday.

Providers are ramping up production ahead of difficult-to-predict demand.

Several dispensaries are preparing for new business in the Four Corners area near Bozeman.

Lee newspapers' Montana State News Bureau reports Montana voters legalized medical marijuana in 2004 and approved recreational marijuana with 58% of the vote in 2020.

Local government officials are meanwhile looking to follow the new marijuana laws passed by the state Legislature.

Marijuana producers say they expect a 30% to 40% increase in demand compared to medical marijuana sales.