Backstage at the 2017 Grammy Awards [Photos]

Backstage at the 2017 Grammy Awards stars feel a bit more relaxed, so you get candid moments like two men sharing a hug and Faith Hill joking around with a poster of the statuette. These shots were taken after some of Sunday night's (Feb. 12) biggest moments, or after the last Grammy was given out.

Hill and husband Tim McGraw both joked with the same poster for photographers. Meanwhile, everyone wanted a pic with Grammy winner Maren Morris. She performed "Once" with Alicia Keys and then posed with Little Big Town and more. Still wearing her stage clothes, the 26-year-old seemed at ease.

It was a good night for Kelsea Ballerini even if she didn't win in the Best New Artist category. The singer performed with Lukas Graham, and later cuddled up to fiance Morgan Evans. Also seen backstage were Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban. These are the best pics from during and after the show.

You'll find more pictures from the 2017 Grammy red carpet below, and our list of the Top 5 moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards. Hillary Scott was the big winner with two awards in Contemporary Christian categories. No country artist won more than one award, but it's hard to argue the night didn't belong to Morris. Her performance was tops for many.

