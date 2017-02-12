Maren Morris won her first ever Grammy Award on Sunday night (Feb. 12).

The Texas-born country star earned Best Country Solo Performance for her song “My Church,” beating out “Love Can Go to Hell” by Brandy Clark, “Vice” by Miranda Lambert, “Church Bells” by Carrie Underwood and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban.

“Oh my goodness, this is so crazy,” Morris said onstage after winning the Grammy. “Thank you to the Recording Academy. 11 years ago, I went to the first ever Grammy camp. It was the first time I ever flew on a plane by myself to L.A. and it’s crazy to be here a decade later. … Thank you guys so much. This is amazing, and the fans, thank you for giving me the most incredible year of my life.”

“My Church” comes from Morris’ 2016 album Hero. The hit broke Morris on the music scene in 2016 in a big way with support from Sirius XM station The Highway, which also receives a shout out in the song.

Morris had the most nominations of any country star at the Grammys with four: Best New Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, which she won. She also performed at the Grammy Awards with Alicia Keyes.

“Traveller” by Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance in 2016.

See More Photos From the Grammy Red Carpet