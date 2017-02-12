Maren Morris worked a red carpet like never before at the 2017 Grammy Awards. The "My Church" singer and would-be Grammy winner showed plenty of leg in a daring Michael Costello dress.

The plum was part romper, part skirt. A flowing front added class while her long train gave the star a royal look. The top was held up partially by a lace choker — add a black and white clutch and white sandals and you have one hot country newcomer on the Grammy red carpet.

Of course, there were already plenty of reasons to talk about Morris before she even hit the red carpet. She was amongst country's most nominated stars, although she'd only win in the Best Country Solo Performance category. During her acceptance speech, she reminisced on attending the first-ever Grammy camp over a decade ago. Now the 26-year-old has her first, winning with her debut single, a song from the critically acclaimed Hero album.

Morris also performed during the 2017 Grammys, sharing the stage with Alicia Keys in a highlight for country music fans.

